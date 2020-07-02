Dancehall act Shatta Wale has shown his daughter, Nhyira, a lot of love by showering her with gifts and cash.

To mark Nhyira’s 10th birthday, Shatta’s babymama, Candy organised a celebration, and as expected, Shatta came through for his daughter.

Not only was his present felt, he ‘spoilt’ his daughter with lavish gifts to make up for the time he has been absent.

The father-of-three, who said he was honoured to be invited to the celebrations, gifted his daughter some expensive items, laptop, iPhone and a huge sum of money which was planted in her cake.

Nhyira’s excitement was double when Shatta handed her the phone she had been longing for, and their warm embrace and lipkiss was the highlight of the moment.

Shatta Wale and parents at daughter’s birthday party

Also in attendance was Shatta Wale’s parents, his son majesty who also presented gifts and a room full of other well-wishers.

Watch video below: