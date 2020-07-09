A Togolese, believed to be in his 30s is in the grips of Kpone police for attempting to take part in the ongoing voters registration exercise at Saki Palace in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

The culprit, Elvis Kokou Seglar was spotted by some National Security Operatives at the Assemblies of God Registration Centre sited on the premises of Saki Mlitsapo Chief’s Palace.

Information gathered indicates Elvis joined the queue from the back for registration when he was arrested around 5:30 pm.

He becomes the second Togolese to be arrested in a period of a week for illegally partaking in the ongoing exercise.

Exactly a week ago, another Togolese, Bouguiligue Kouassi Kampe, was picked up at the Bimpelle Primary School registration center at Woriyanga at the Tempane District upon a tip-off.

Kampe has successfully lured two persons to serve as guarantors but was arrested in the queue while waiting for his photograph to be taken.