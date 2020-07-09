Singer Wendy Shay has sent a message to Ghanaians and her fans to partake in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise after acquiring her card.

This will be the first time the Rufftown Records Signee will vote in the country’s general election.

Taking to Instagram, elated Shay shared a video of her processes at the registration centre coupled with a patriotic message.

She wrote: “My first voters’ ID card, be a citizen and not a Spectator. ShayGang go out and register. The power is in the thumb.”

However, she did not state the centre she is believed to have had a smooth process.

Watch the video below: