“I will choose you again and again” is the decision owner of Zylofon Group of Companies, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), will make when presented with a billion choices to select.

His wife, Rosy’s birthday brought out the poet in him to eulogise her on social media.

Posting a picture of his wife, he described her as true love, faithful and loyal, adding that he was excited to grow old with her.

He said their best days are yet to come.

See post below: