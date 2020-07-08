Comic actor cum musician, Funny Face, can now smile after first copies of his ‘Animal Kingdom’ album were sold yesterday.

Funny Face’s excitement of being the first comedian to launch a studio album suddenly vanished when after a week of launch, he sold zero copies.

However, his breakthrough came yesterday when Stonebwoy’s friend, Ayisha Modi bought 200 copies of his album to share to some orphanages on her birthday come July 17.

The sales were made in the presence of Fameye and Kontihene who paid a surprise visit to Funny Face.

The ‘Children’s President’ said proceeds from the album would go into the construction of a children’s park which he has named ‘Funny World’.

The album, which is a 17-track project, has five singles and 12 songs featuring some top artistes.

Watch video below: