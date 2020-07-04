Comedian cum musician, Funny Face, has taken to social media to beg Ghanaians after no one purchased his latest album dubbed ‘Animal Kingdom’ after he released it on many digital stores.

According to him, the digital stores have started querying him to know if he is truly a musician.

Ghanaians… thank you for da international disgrace wai 😭😅💿 .. now some of da stores am selling da ‘Animal kingdom’ album .. are sending me e:mails asking if am really a musician .. because dis disgrace dem no see some before .. da only artiste to record … zero sales in their stores ! 😅🙏😭 [SIC].

The comic actor some weeks ago ‘insulted’ his fans saying he cared about no one when he had issues with his baby mama.

He believes his actions then might have caused his sales to dwindle, hence an apology.

I understand u people .. you are teaching me sense .. next time .. when I talk .. I will think abt it before ! Pls is ok .. am one of ur own ooo .. this children’s park I wanna build .. is for us all .. God bless Ghanaians 🇬🇭🙏 .. Ankooosowa . Next time .. play with Ghanaians 😥 .. hmmm .. da tin “ Over me waaa [SIC].

He followed up with a video to officially apologise to Ghanaians for his utterances earlier.