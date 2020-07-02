It was joy as Ghana’s Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, marked the birthday of his daughter, Nhyira in a grand style.

Nhyira turned 10 on July 1, 2020, and as part of the celebration, a huge birthday party was organised for her.

Taking to Instagram, Shatta Wale shared photos of the adorable moment which captured his son, Majesty and father Shatta Capo.

ALSO READ:

Beyoncé set to release movie featuring Shatta Wale, others; trailer drops

Shatta Wale causes commotion at Palace Mall [Video]

It was all fun when Shatta Wale started presenting the mighty gifts he had prepared for Nhyira.

Sharing the photos, he wrote: “Father’s love.”

Watch the photos below: