It was joy as Ghana’s Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, marked the birthday of his daughter, Nhyira in a grand style.

Nhyira turned 10 on July 1, 2020, and as part of the celebration, a huge birthday party was organised for her.

Taking to Instagram, Shatta Wale shared photos of the adorable moment which captured his son, Majesty and father Shatta Capo.

It was all fun when Shatta Wale started presenting the mighty gifts he had prepared for Nhyira.

Sharing the photos, he wrote: “Father’s love.”

Watch the photos below:

Father love 💕

Mum and Dad ❤️🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈

