The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured that all errors on voter identity cards would be corrected during the register exhibition process.

The electoral management body gave the assurance after its officials replaced a voter identity number with a wrong birth date.

Photos of the wrong date went viral on social media amid the ongoing voter registration exercise which started on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The said card, issued in Tamale, indicated that its holder was born in 1702. The EC in a statement attributed the error to “a typo.”

“Our Regional Director confirmed that the problem was a typo. That card has since been corrected and reissued to the applicant,” it said.

Read full statement below: