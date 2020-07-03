Ghanaian comedian and actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has apologised to Ghanaians as he begs for support.

According to the actor turned musician, he retracts his comments which suggested he did not need the help of Ghanaians.

This apology comes after the release of his ‘Animal Kingdom’ album which he said has witnessed low patronage.

Taking to Instagram, he disclosed he roamed the whole day yet could not sell a copy of the GH¢ 20.00 album.

Amid tears, he stressed proceeds from the album sale would be used to build a Children’s Park at Kasoa, hence the need for Ghanaians to support in realising this dream.

His post has attracted several comments as fans commend him on the move amid assurances of purchasing the album.

Watch the video below: