Comfort Adjiji, an unemployed single mother of three children, has narrated how her husband of eight years abandoned her and their three children after sexually assaulting her niece living with them.

According to her, she one night returned from a church programme only to find her husband sleeping with her 13-year-old niece.

“I returned from a Pentecost church programme one night to find my children crying and so I asked my eldest son Moses of the whereabouts of Dzifa and he pointed to the bedroom. So I immediately rushed to the bedroom to see my husband lying on my niece having sex with her,” she said amid tears.

She said she was pregnant with their third child when the incident happened. After the incident, Madam Adjiji, speaking on the Y’asem Nie on FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, said she later confronted her husband about it, but her husband said nothing, he only kept quiet and gave no reply to her numerous questions.

Some weeks after the incident, she said the landlord approached them to vacate the room as their rent was due. She said her husband declined to pay the rent and moved out of the room and that was the last time she saw him.

She said not even for once has she sighted her husband for the past nine years. She said that life after her husband’s departure has become unbearable as she finds it extremely difficult to fend for herself and her three boys, aged 15, 13 and eight.

She is, thus, appealing to the public to help her secure a job so as to be able to take care of his children.