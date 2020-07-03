Sometimes it takes just a moment of letting down your guard for your whole world to come crashing.

This was exactly the case when Philip Osei Bonsu, popularly called OB, host of Asempa FM‘s Ekosii Sen engaged, now, former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah.

It was one such interview that could’ve passed for just another day in the office for both the interviewer and the interviewee but that was not to be as wit gave way to either confusion or just pure display of a laissez-faire attitude.

When OB, in his usual calm and non-combative manner engaged Carlos in that interview, little did he know that it would become the chinc in his armour.

One thing was clear from that interview though – Carlos did not see many of the things coming and not even the host’s act of drawing his attention to his recklessness would get him to see the fact that he was heading for an abyss.

The host asked: Won’t you consider your decision to step out as reckless, knowing how contagious this disease is?”.

Carlos gave one of the most shocking replies that would later be the final nail in his coffin but in order not take the wind out your sail, relive the moment in the video below: