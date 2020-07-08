Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has blessed Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang following her appointment as the running mate for John Mahama.

The Council of Elders and Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday approved the choice of the candidate.

She prevailed after stiff competition from Dr Duffuor, who was deemed to be favoured by the grassroots of the party.

Taking to Facebook, Dr Duffuor hailed the former Education Minister in a heartfelt message.

He eulogised Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s selection and said it comes at a time when Ghana “needs leadership with conscience.”

Read Dr Duffuor’s Facebook post below:

At a time our country needs leadership with conscience, truth and empathy, God has raised you, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to go occupy the office of the Vice President, in the next NDC government, come January 2021.

Your preferment is the first of its kind and brings emancipation to our long suffering women, gives inspiration to our daughters and brings hope to victims of oppression in this country.

May my God be your guide, as I continue to pray for you.