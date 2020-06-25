Singer Wendy Shay has joined scores of Ghanaians who have taken to social media to react to an earth tremor that happened in most parts of Accra and the country on Wednesday night.

The actress took to Twitter to ask for forgiveness of her sins from God if the tremor was a sign of His coming.

She then suggested she wouldn’t sing ‘worldly’ music again if that was indeed the case.

Parts of Ghana, including the nation’s capital, Accra, Wednesday night experienced a scary earth tremor that shook many homes in affected areas.

Residents in areas such as Dansoman, Achimota Mile 7, Spintex, North Kaneshie and Kasoa among others have confirmed experiencing the natural occurrence to Adomonline.

Other areas were Ashaley Botwe, Adentan, Kwashieman, Amasaman, Tema, Gbawe, Kokrobite and McCarthy Hill.

The rest were Sowutuom, East Legon, Tetegu and Mambrobi Sempe among others.

They confirmed experiencing it three times within a short time frame. The first was intense, the subsequent ones were a bit lighter.

Read Wendy Shay’s full post below: