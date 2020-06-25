Kumawood Ghanaian actor, Nana Yeboah, has asserted in a latest interview that Ghanaian leaders do not respect the movie industry.

It is Nana Yeboah’s views that Indian movies on our television screens have contributed to the fall of the Ghanaian movie industry.

He believes the movie industry hasn’t collapsed but needed more support, warning those who brought Indian movies and series into the country to stop and support their own.

Recounting his time in India, Nana Yeboah said he never saw any Ghanaian movie on their TV during the 40 days he spent in the country.

Constipation, as he is called by his peers, said he doesn’t follow a script but his common sense has been the reason why his fans love him.