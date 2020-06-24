Ghanaian gospel singer, Joyce Blessing, has been spotted in a new beautiful family photo with her three children.

The photo happens to be the first time she has been spotted with her children on social media after her marital troubles started in May 2020.

Rumours went viral on social media on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, that the singer and her husband, Dave Joy, who doubles as her producer, were on the brink of divorce.

While the initial reports were only treated as social media gossip, it later emerged that the news was true and the singer was being denied access to her children.

Her husband reportedly left their matrimonial home to live with his sister and he took away their children.

Check out the photo: