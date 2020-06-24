The Methodist Church Ghana has commended waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), for accepting to disinfect its 4,000 churches across the country.

According to the presiding Bishop of Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the exercise is to secure the safety of members as they prepare to resume regular service.

“We can say that Zoomlion has done a very good job for us! They have given us a certificate to show to the medical team that will be coming round for inspection for which we are also very happy” he stated.

Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo

To facilitate the work for Zoomlion, he said the leadership of the church asked all its bishops, superintendent ministers and leaders throughout the country to make sure their chapels, washrooms, offices and all others facilities were opened for disinfection.

“…all the places that were going to be used were [also] opened for spraying which Zoomlion did a very good job. We have pictures of what they did, and the bishops have furnished us with them,” he said.

A staff cleaning the pulpit

Most Rev Dr Boafo explained that, the reason for the disinfection is in line with President Akufo-Addo’s call on churches as part of measures to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

The church being disinfected

“And as a church which is all over the country, we decided that we would not allow our individual societies to go and look for companies/agencies to come and do the disinfection. So we contracted Zoomlion which is a renowned agency to do the job for us” he noted.

The Methodist Church Ghana, he said is doing this to ally fear and assure its members of their safety.

The zoomlion crew infront of one the churches

“So it was done with the mindset that people can come to the chapel without any fears” he added.

Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo stressed that, the church will strictly enforce the “No Mask No Entry Policy” to prevent the spread of the virus.