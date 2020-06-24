Ghanaian music duo, Keche and label GEM Media presented former President Rawlings with a gold pendant on his birthday.

The group made up of Keche Joshua and Keche Andrew visited the charismatic ex-President at his residence and presented him with gifts including a gold pendant.

They sang for him the famous “Happy Birthday” song and also performed their one time hit single, “Aluguntugui”, to the admiration of “Papa J”.

They were joined by their manager and wife of Keche Joshua, Joana Gyan, who is also the CEO of their record label GEM Media.

Former President John Jerry Rawlings celebrated his 73rd Birthday last Monday, June 22, 2020