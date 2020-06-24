But for the intervention of President Nana Akufo-Addo, the whole of Accra would have been submerged by floods, Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, has said.

Works and Housing Minister, Atta Akyea

He claimed the allocation of GH¢200 million by the government enabled the Ministry to desilt and construct storm drains before the rains set in.

“Accra’s flooding problem cannot be solved in a day but we are doing our best. It would have been worse,” he stressed while discussing the perennial problem on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He bemoaned the dumping of rubbish in drains and gutters within communities which does not allow for the free flow of water as a major problem.

The Works and Housing Minister said they were desilting major gutters following a warning by the Meteorological Department of intensive rains in July and August this year.

He said constructing subterranean drains across the country will offer what he described as a permanent fix to the country’s perennial flooding and its attendant effects.