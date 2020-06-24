Information reaching adomonline.com has it that Afia Schwarzenegger has been arrested by men of the Ghana Police Service.

Our sources at the Police Service Headquarters have revealed to us that the loud-mouthed television personality and actress is currently in the custody of the police.

Her arrest was caused by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of P-Mobile, Mr Phillip Brobbey, who had accused her of defamation.

Meanwhile, further information suggests she has also been served with writ of summons by lawyers for Mr Brobbey.

Below is photo of Afia Schwarzenegger at the Ghana Police headquarters:

Afia Schwarzenegger at the Ghana Police Headquarters

More soon…