Twenty-two persons who attempted to cross over from Ghana to neighbouring Togo Tuesday night have been arrested at Ave Hevi, a border town in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region

The 22 people, made up of 17 males, were riding on five unregistered motorbikes when they were intercepted at about 11:00 p.m. by the security taskforce in the district, Volta Online has reported.

They are suspected to be nationals of Togo because they had on them Togolese national identity cards, the report said.

DCE for the area, Dr. Prince Sedoke Amuzu, told the local news portal that the suspects claimed they were coming from the Akatsi South district.

They were thus detained and have since Wednesday dawn been transported to the Akatsi South Police Command for screening and the necessary action to be taken.

“They have been dispatched from Ave Dakpa this morning 5 am with Police escort to the Akatsi South Police Command for necessary action. Hon. Leo Nelson, [Akatsi South DCE] has also been informed accordingly,” the DCE is quoted to have told Volta Online