President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is urging his Communications Advisory Team to ensure that their messages for this year’s campaign do not thrive on matters regarding tribalism, religion or gender.

President Akufo-Addo is rather charging them to ensure that they factor their messages around the achievements of the government so far.

According to him, for the first time in the history of Ghana’s politics, the two main parties have a President and a former President as their candidates and for that matter, the issue of records is going to be key in the campaign.

Addressing a meeting of the Communication Advisory Team via Zoom, President Akufo-Addo charged them to let their communication focus on the good things being done by the government since 2017.

He also told the public to disregard allegations that his government wants to prevent a certain tribe from registering in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.