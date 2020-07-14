Ghana’s presidential villa is located at the country’s presidential palace, Golden Jubilee House.

The Jubilee House serves as the seat of government for the Ghanaian people and serves as a residence and office of the President of Ghana.

Jubilee House is built on the site of a building that was constructed and used for administrative purposes by the British Gold Coast Government.

The then Flagstaff House was reconstructed and inaugurated by the government of John Agyekum Kufuor. Where the Jubilee House is located is no secret to most Ghanaians but many have not had the privilege of seeing what the inside features look like.

In a recent video that captures the presidential villa where President Nana Akufo-Addo is in self-isolation, the luxurious furnishings of the villa looked impressive.

From beautiful interior designs, leather couches, and well-designed wall frames to gold-painted artworks, the features are simply breathtaking.

The latest video opens with a scene where the villa is filmed from the outside.

Then a walk inside through to where President Akufo-Addo is seen seated behind his presidential desk.

Take a look: