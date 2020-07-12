President Nana Akufo-Addo was on Sunday, July 12, 2020, seen in a live Facebook stream interacting with some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) via social media platform Zoom.

The live recording, done by Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin showed the president looking robust and in good health.

The caption on the video indicated that the President was in a meeting with members of his party’s communications advisory team.

This comes barely a week after President Akufo-Addo went into self-isolation following close contact with a member of his Cabinet who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The video is the second peek Ghanaians have had of the president who is alleged to be isolating at the Presidential Villa of the Jubilee House.

With the President completing nine days out of the mandatory 14 days isolation, a picture with wife, first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and two of their children have been trending on social media.

During the weekly update by the Information Ministry, sector Minister Kojo Oppong- Nkrumah said President Akufo-Addo is ‘hale and hearty’ and continues to work from home.

According to Mr Oppong-Nkrumah, the President has even given instructions over safety in schools, following the recent outbreak of the virus in some Senior High Schools during a meeting with members of the Covid-19 Response Team, on Wednesday, July 5.

Source: Myjoyonline