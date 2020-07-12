Toby Alderweireld headed a late winner as Tottenham came from behind to boost their European hopes with a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the first North London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette put the visitors in front with a 16th-minute rocket before a defensive mix-up between Sead Kolasinac and David Luiz allowed Son Heung-Min to level within 137 seconds.

Ben Davies then hit the crossbar with a thunderbolt for the hosts as the two teams contributed to a lively first 45 of attacking football.

Arsenal took control following the break and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clattered the woodwork with a thumping strike just prior to the hour mark.

However, Jose Mourinho’s side soaked up the pressure and countered more dangerously as the game wore on, with Alderweireld snatching victory with a simple header from a left-wing corner nine minutes from time.

The result sees Spurs leapfrog Arsenal into eighth spot, six points behind fifth-placed Manchester United who have a game in hand. Arsenal are two points further back in ninth with just three matches remaining.

Next up, Tottenham visit Newcastle on Wednesday while Arsenal host champions Liverpool.