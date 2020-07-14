A 43-year-old taxi driver Akwasi Agyeman Badu, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with defilement and incest.

Badu is alleged to have had sex multiple times with his 14-year-old daughter at Kotobabi, a suburb of Accra.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, has admitted him to bail in the sum of GHC60,000.00 with two sureties, one to be justified with a landed property worth GHC60,000.00.

This was after his counsel, Mr George Amoah, had prayed the court to admit him to bail.

The court further ordered that the title deed of the landed property should be deposited at the court‘s registry pending the final determination of the matter.

It further restrained Badu to stay 50 meters away from his daughter.

The court also ordered the prosecution to file all documents he intends to rely on and serve copies on the accused person and his lawyer.

The matter has been adjourned to July 24.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, told the court that the complainant is a trader residing at Kotobabi in Accra and the mother of the victim.

Prosecution said Badu also resided at Kotobabi but in a different house as the two have separated.

Prosecution said the victim lived with her mother until she was 12 years when she started asking about where her father resided.

The complainant then took the victim to her father and the victim stayed with him at Kotobabi.

Prosecution said Badu accepted the victim as his daughter and assisted in furthering her education.

Badu, however, started having multiple sexual intercourse with her since last year in his room and the last sex took place on June 6, this year, prosecution said.

The victim informed the mother of the act and a report was made to the Police at Kotobabi and the matter was transferred to the Nima Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit for investigation.

Police Medical Report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment, prosecutor said, adding that Badu was subsequently arrested for investigations.