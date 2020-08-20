Actor Stephen Atanga, known in showbiz circles as Don Little, has expressed gratitude to the Director of Communications at the Presidency and other persons who came to his aid while he was quarantined.

In an Instagram post, he disclosed that Mr Arhin and others, including the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, Afia Akoto, catered for his hotel and other bills.

“I’m very grateful, God bless you all,” he said.

Don Little was among persons stranded abroad due to the Covid-19 border closure.

Although the government made provision for such persons to be evacuated, Don Little was unable to return because he could not meet the requirements accompanying the evacuation.

Evacuees were expected to pay for the cost of evacuation including hotel bills for the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

However, Don Little, who indicated in a video that he would not be able to meet the requirements, appealed to the President to do something about the situation and got the needed help.

“Thank you so much Mr Eugene Arhin and Madam Afia Akoto, Deputy CEO of MASLOC,” he captioned his post on Instagram.