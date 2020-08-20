Rapper Medikal has caused a stir on social media with birthday pictures he posted of his 25-year-old wife, Fella Makafui on social media.

He wrote: Happy birthday rich Man’s wife! Love you boo, too many much more plenty blessings.

Happy birthday rich Man’s wife ! Love you boo, too many much more plenty blessings ❤️♠️ pic.twitter.com/DVBOl0FnJQ — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, social media users, who saw the pictures of actress Makafui in a bikini getting out of a swimming pool and clearly flaunting her backside, lauded her.

In another photo, she gave out a wild pose to show off her thick thighs.

The couple got married in a star-studded wedding on March 7, 2020.