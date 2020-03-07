Dancehall king, Shatta Wale has arrived at the grounds of the traditional wedding of Medikal and Fella Makafui.

His arrival was more than that of the groom of the bride as he stole all the attention.

ALSO: Medikal and Fella Makafui’s traditional wedding

Shatta Wale is among the celebs that called for the reunion of Medikal and Fella Makafui when their wedding was about to hit the rocks.

ALSO: Photos from Medikal and Fella Makafui’s wedding

It would have been shocking if Shatta’s presence was not felt on a special day like this one. Also considering his relationship with the AMG family, there was no way Shatta was going to miss this special event.

Check out the video below