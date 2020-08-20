The maiden edition of Humanitarian Awards Ghana (HAG) will come off at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, October 3.

The Awards ceremony is expected to attract a large number of humanitarians, stakeholders and change-makers in Ghana and beyond.

The ceremony to be held under the theme ‘Celebrating change makers’, is being organised to recognise, honour and celebrate volunteer leaders.

It will also honour NGOs, philanthropists, corporations and professionals in advancing the importance of their incredible contributions.

Organisers of the event say they look forward to bringing together several humanitarians on one stage in order to be celebrated. A lot of dignitaries from Ghana and abroad are expected to attend the event.

ALSO SEE

There will be a live band performance from some celebrated artistes.

The event is supported by Labadi Beach Hotel, Wigal, Wyse Promotion, Event MPL and De-queens Ushering Agency.