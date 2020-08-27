Wife of veteran Ghanaian musician, Reggie Rockstone, Zilla Limann, says having a “white” wedding is not necessary and is only waste of expenses.

According to her, she told her hubby she will only consider the traditional culture of tying the knot because she didn’t want to waste funds.

Its total waste of expenses, she told blogger Zionfelix in an interview.

Narrating how her traditional wedding took place about two decades ago, she said:

With the traditional it was a big ceremony. He took a trip to my hometown and it went well, she added.

She said what matters is the love and bond she shares with her husband; debunking the assertion that having a white wedding makes one perfect.

Most women don’t know what they are about. Its not about how much is spent on you. It’s the relationship and the bond between you and your partner.

Marriage should be a fun and an interesting journey, though it may have its ups and downs, she noted.