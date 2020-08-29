Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President and Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said he would not relent until he has wooed Volta Region and its people to his side.

The President wants the Volta Region, which has always been the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on his side in the upcoming general election.

Addressing the chiefs of South Tongu to cut the sod for the €85 million Keta Water Supply rehabilitation and expansion project at Agordome, the President said he was aware of the region’s loyalty to the NDC and that he was determined to win it over for the NPP.

“I’m like the suitor who is bent on marrying a beautiful woman and I’ll keep on knocking at the door until it is opened to me.”

To do this, President Akufo-Addo said he was working to see to the pressing needs of the people in the Volta Region met, and this water supply project designed to provide water to some 400,000 people of communities in the Keta Municipality, Anloga and South Tongu Districts was only the beginning.

He said his government was on a journey to spread development projects equitably in the country with Volta having its share. He noted that plans were underway for the rehabilitation of the Sogakope-Gbenuakope Road known as the “Hospitality Lane” serving well-known facilities like Villa Cisneros and Holy Trinity SPA & Health Farm.

The President mentioned other plans for the region such as the dredging of the Keta Lagoon and the Keta Harbour to open up the southern Volta for accelerated development and urged the citizenry to give “four more for Nana to do more for you.”

The President’s one day visit to the region on Thursday took him to Anloga, where he met with the Awoamefia of Anlo State and his retinue of chiefs from Akatsi North, Akatsi South and Anloga Districts, Ketu North, Ketu South and Keta Municipalities.

There, he touted his achievements such as the creation of the Anloga District, the ongoing construction of the new Assembly Complex and GETFund projects in Anloga, and Keta Districts to justify his second bid and called on people to ignore claims that he and the NPP had an ethnic agenda against the region saying, “history will not forgive me should that be true”.

Nana Akufo-Addo disclosed that the region was and will remain an integral part of Ghana, for the composition of the National Anthem and the patriotic song “Miade ‘nyigba lorlor la” by Mr Philip Gbeho and Mr Ephraim Amu respectively.

He added that the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition was also grateful to them for providing shelter to their forebears when it was needed.