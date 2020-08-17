Ghanaian afropop, dancehall and R&B artiste, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known by her stage name MzVee, has revealed that she is working on a gospel song with fellow artiste Kofi Kinaata.

She revealed in interview with Miriam Osei Agyemang on 3FM Friday, August 14 that the gospel song is a thanks-giving song to acknowledge what God has done for her over the past six years.

“I am working on something with Kofi Kinaata, it’s a gospel song. It is a thanks-giving song because for the past six years I have had the toughest times mentally and emotionally. Just as a human being I have been tried and tested and this song just says a lot,” she said.

She further revealed that she was robbed at a gunpoint in South Africa when she went to that part of the continent to shoot a video for her new song, Baby.

She told the host of Urban Blend that she and her crew had entered a shop to buy some items and after making payments for those bought items, had left the shop.

But some people who were around where the shop was located started following them and robbed them at gun point, she narrated.

All the money she was going to use for the shoot as well as her passport were taken away by the robbers.

“The song I just released has a fascinating story attached to it. I shot the video in South Africa and when we got there we were robbed”.

“After we had left the airport, we dashed into a shop to get items we will be using for our stay in South Africa but after we left the shop, some people were looking at me some way”.

“I don’t know whether it was because of the bag or something but they followed us and robbed us of all the dollars we had on us. All the money I was going to use for the project was taken including our passports,” she said”.

She added: “I had to meet the video director for the first time and make some payments but we had to meet at the police station”.

“When we were coming we had to use the police statements. They stopped us at the airport and we were there for a very long time before we were allowed passage”.

“I must say that the people around me motivated me. I could feel they were worried but they had to put on that smile to spur me on,” she said.