President Nana Akufo-Addo says it is not for nothing that his administration is implementing certain relief initiatives to alleviate the harsh impact of Covid-19 on the citizenry.

Delivering the 15th address to the nation Sunday, the President admitted that the current global crisis has adversely affected many livelihoods particularly the Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Thus, “Government has implemented several measures such as free water and electricity, and funding to support small businesses, and tax reliefs, amongst others, to cushion the effect of the pandemic.”

“We are not providing freebies, but we are providing critical help to households, families, and businesses, in the midst of this pandemic,” he stated.

According to him, these policies and initiatives his government has undertaken show that it has Ghanaians’ interest at heart.

He added, “It is my conviction that, in times of crisis, it is the duty of a responsible and sensitive government to protect the population, and provide relief.

In April, the President announced three months of free water and electricity for consumers of a particular category, to make up for lost income following the coronavirus lockdown in Accra and Kumasi.

He subsequently launched GH¢1 billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme Business Support Scheme to provide soft loans for local entrepreneurs and businesses of the informal sector.

The President further urged citizens to continue to adhere to the safety protocols to assist fight the Covid-19 pandemic.