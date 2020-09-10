Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Tuesday described late former President John Evans Atta Mills, as “a man of impeccable integrity”.

According to the Founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the late president “lived by his solid principles and values”.

“Your father was a good man and it is very important that you support the work Koku Anyidoho is doing to keep your father’s legacy alive because it will be in your own interest to do so and not allow yourself to be off-tracked,” President Rawlings said.

He made this known when he granted audience to the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.

READ ALSO:

The AMI team, which included, Kofi Atta-Mills (son of the late President John Evans Atta Mills), and Andy Kankam, Chief of Staff of the AMI, visited the former President to thank him for participating in the First Anniversary wreath-laying ceremony of the Institute, which took place at the Asomdwee Park on, July 24, 2020.

The late Prof. Mills’ son thanked President Rawlings for giving his late father the unique opportunity to serve in the very high office of Vice President as well as the highest office as President of the Republic of Ghana.

“I am grateful to you Sir, for the opportunity you gave to my father and I am proud of what he was able to achieve for himself and the country,” he said.