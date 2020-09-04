It was a spectacular sight to behold when legendary Ghanaian traditional Artiste; King Ayisoba, met with former President Jerry Rawlings in his office.

Mr Rawlings, thrilled by King Ayisoba’s presence, moved his body in his sofa as he performs his popular ‘I want to sue you my father’ song.

The former President, taking to his Twitter page, shared an excerpt of the moment with Ayisoba’s band and family in attendance.

ALSO READ:

“Award-winning Ghanaian traditional kologo-stringing musician, King Ayisoba, called on former President Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday. Ayisoba was accompanied by his band and family,” his caption read.

The meeting was held in strict adherence to all covid-19 safety protocols.

Watch the video below: