A 40-year-old man is in coma while two others have sustained cutlass wounds after two different groups, believed to be land guards clashed on a peace of land at Denkyira in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

In an interview with Adom News, some of the victims said they went to their site to take pictures after they had information that their buildings had been demolished by unknown persons.

In the process, some alleged land guards attacked them, which elicited a retaliation in full force.

The victims appealed to the Inspector-General of Police to beef up security in the area since actions of land guards are becoming unbearable.

The victims accused four families of Dankyira of organising the attack.

However, spokesperson of the families, James Nii Okai Ayi, has denied the allegations, pinning the blame on some security officers who are in the area to create confusion.

He said the absence of a police station in the area has led to the rise in land guard activities.