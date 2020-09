Leading sports betting firm, mybet.africa is offering its customers the opportunity to express their opinion on the running mates of the two leading political parties in the country.

Customers will have the opportunity to bet on Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC’s running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

Below is the poll on mybet.africa website.

https://poll.mybet.africa/ This is the link. Check it out