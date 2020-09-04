The host of Adom 106.3 FM’s morning show, Chief Jerry Forson, known to many as CJ, has revealed that he rejected an attempt by one Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour to award him at the controversial ‘UN Awards’.

According to CJ, the Global Blueprint Excellence Awards boss had nominated him for his works in the media but he felt something wasn’t right about the awards.

CJ said, as a result, he spoke to his Production team, and together, they took the decision that he shouldn’t go for the awards, which recipients have become subjects of social media trolling.

A number of Ghanian celebrities have become objects of social media trolls for picking the awards which organisers claimed was being organised in collaboration with the UN in honour of its late former Secretary-General, Kofi Annan.

The awards ceremony, held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra saw prominent personalities from the media, academia and creative industry, all receiving awards including popular rapper, Sakordie.

Doubts surrounding the awards went viral when the BET award winner and the other recipients posted photos of their awards on their social media platforms.

But, a background search about the event exposed Dr Owusu Fordjour who also claims to have graduated from Harvard University with PhD.

Many people have questioned the due diligence done by recipients of the awards, some of whom gave Dr Fordjour audience in their studios to celebrate the awards together.

In fact, so excited were some of the recipients that they virtually rubbed same in the faces of their competitors.