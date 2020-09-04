A Ghanaian young lady has narrated how she was allegedly raped by a young man a week after they met on Facebook.

According to her, her ‘Facebook lover’, after inviting her over to Ablekuma, a suburb in Accra, robbed and raped her at knife-point.

The lady, whose identity has been concealed, said she was robbed of her two phones; one being an iPhone 8+ along with her GHC 200.00.

“After robbing me, he then dragged me to an uncompleted building and rapped me,” she said.

After being rapped, the young lady said she reported the incident to the police and was instructed to undertake a medical examination to prove her claim.

So I went to a hospital and had myself examined, but the doctor, after the examination, initially demanded that I pay GHc 800. He later decided to accept GHc 500 .

After being unable to pay the Ghs 500 demanded by the doctor, the young lady intimated that she went back to the police station to tell them what had transpired at the hospital and to see if they could be of help.

But to her uttermost surprise, the police officers told her to go back and bargain with the doctor to have the examination form signed before they could proceed to fish out the young man who perpetuated the crime.

Watch video below for more: