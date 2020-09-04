Ex-husband of gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, Dave Joy has promised to give back her social media accounts after the couple broke up months ago.

According to the musician, Mr Joy is sabotaging her music career because he has refused to give out logins to her social media accounts and has since refused to update recent happenings in her career on her various platforms.

“I cannot update my pages and cannot interact with my fans effectively. He has reported some of my new videos and that is very challenging,” she said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Joy Blessing’s former husband, he said he is willing to give out the accounts back to his ex-wife if she is willing to sit down and have a talk with him.

He explained that, it was a joint project, hence they would have to converse around the subject and know how to split revenue where it matters.

We worked together so we have to sit down and talk. Some big men have spoken with us and we have decided to solve matters amicably. If she is okay with it, I will give out her YouTube account too.

We all invested. There are other businesses so we have to sit and we have joint accounts. I cannot put everything in the public domain. I think If we hold on a bit it would be better, he said.