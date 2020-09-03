Actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has subjected himself to criticisms after a video of him calling colleague musician Patapaa a monkey surfaced online.

The comic actor described the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker as a monkey he was petting on his laps.

The two have been jabbing each other on social media on several occasions where they both agree to disagree on who is more handsome.

But fans have described Lil Win’s jab as below the belt.

Lil Win attached this caption to the post: Does it look like @patapaa_amisty? Don’t say me since I pass monkey looks now [SIC].

Watch the video below:

Read social media reactions below: