Obaapanin Mary, a 130-year-old woman in Ghana, has passed on days after she fell during an attempt to retrieve GH¢34 that was owed her by another woman.

According to Crime Check Foundation, the woman’s only son died a few years ago, aged 75 and since then, it has been difficult for the century-old woman to cater for her needs.

Kate, a distanced relative to the late 130-year-old, who lives at North-Suntreso in the Ashanti region, recounted the heartbreaking incident in an interview obtained by Facts and Truths.

Before her untimely demise, Obaapanin was receiving periodic financial assistance from a charity organisation called the Crime Check Foundation.

In an interview that was carried out before she sadly died, the old lady mentioned that she was unable to work and relied on the benevolence of her neighbours for food.

She also mentioned that it was impossible for her to return to her hometown as well because there was nobody that would care for her.

