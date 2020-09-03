Some parents in Kumasi are asking the government to reconsider its decision to suspend the reopening of schools until early next year.

According to them, their wards are equally exposed to Covid-19 in their homes as they may be in schools.

They are worried about the burden of combining work and taking care of children who are home due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Government has lifted restrictions for Junior High School (JHS) 2 pupils and SHS 2 students to go back to school to complete the academic year.

Meanwhile, owners of private schools have expressed reservations saying it won’t make business sense to pull resources for only JHS 2 pupils.