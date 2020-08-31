The Ghana National Association of Private Schools says it disagrees with the new directives announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 16th address to the nation on measures taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Association states that the directives are questionable per the academic calendar in schools.

“There is something called the continuous curriculum which ensures that students continue from where they left off if there is a break in the academic calendar. The academic calendar of JHS 2 is no different from JHS 1 or class 6, 4 and 5 and so on, so if you have reopened JHS 2, then you should as well open JHS 1 and class 6 to class 1,” he said.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has postponed the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year to January 2021.

READ ALSO:

According to President Akufo-Addo, the GES arrived at the decision after broad consultation with all stakeholders involved in the education sector.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Executive Director of Private Schools, Enoch Kwesi Gyatuo, wondered why form two Senior High School (SHS) students and Junior High School (JHS) pupils were returning to school from October 5 to December 14, 2020, to complete their academic year when all schools could have been reopened and protocols observed.

He said if the directive had to do with infrastructure deficits, the government could embark on a shift system to help solve the issue, adding that government failed to even consult them in making the decision.

Listen to audio above: