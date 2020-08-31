The Danish Government, through the International Centre for Migration Policy Development, has presented a vehicle and Informationa Technology equipment to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to strengthen its capacity to combat irregular migration.

The items were, a 4×4 Mitsubishi Pajero, 20 Laptop Computers, five Desktop Computers, five Uninterruptible Power Supply, three forensic magnifiers, 320 magnifiers, a digital camera and two printers.

According to the Danish Government, the presentation formed part of its “Strengthening Border and Migration Management in Ghana (SMMIG)” project, to support the Government of Ghana (GoG) in strengthening her institutional and operational capacities to manage irregular migration flows.

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, who received the items in Accra, said the support by the Danish Government was an example of a practical cooperation that existed between the Government of Denmark and Ghana.

He noted that securing the border and effectively managing migration were extremely important for the country, and that, the presentation would support the GoG’s efforts in that regard.

“Internal peace, public safety and security and social stability are necessary components for development,” he added.

The Minister, on behalf of GoG, thanked the Danish Government for their kind support and indicated that the support would help advance the mission of the GIS through the implementation of the SMMIG project.