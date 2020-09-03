The presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Percival Akpaloo, has promised to remunerate ministers of his government on the basis of their performance and delivery.

In the manifesto themed A Better Tomorrow: A New Plan for Jobs and Wealth Creation, and launched by the LPG, Mr Akpaloo promised to create what it calls the Administrative Reforms Commission.

The Commission, according to the presidential candidate, is aimed at revamping public administration and making it more performance-oriented and accountable.

“Ministers in my government will be paid based on their performance, so Ministers of State, who do not perform, will not get anything, they won’t be paid. Only ministers who perform and deliver will be paid,” he noted in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem a day after his manifesto launch.

Mr Akpaloo, when queried by Adom FM’s CJ Forson if he could win the 2020 general election, expressed optimism that he will win.