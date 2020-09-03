Flagbearer of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has asserted that he will be Ghana’s next president.

His optimism of being Ghana’s next president is based on a ‘vision’ received from a prayer warrior.

According to him, the prayer warrior approached him in town and told him (Kofi Akpaloo) that while praying for a leader for Ghana on a mountain, Mr Akpaloo’s face popped up indicating that he was the one ‘chosen’ to lead the country.

“A prayer warrior once met me in town and told me that while praying on a mountain at Kwabenya, he was instructed by God to pray for a new leader for Ghana and my face showed up,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Thursday morning.

“Initially I thought he was coming to beg for money but this was what he came to tell me and I believe him, and so in this election, I will emerge the winner and become Ghana’s next president [sic],” he further noted.

Speaking about the two dominant political parties in the country, Mr Akpaloo noted that the National Democratic Congress will never come back to power as Ghanaians will not vote for John Mahama and although the New Patriotic Party has performed well so far, his party will be the next government.