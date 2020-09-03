The flagbearer of the opposition NDC has assured members of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) of separating the Disability Fund from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

John Mahama explained that this is because members of the Association struggle to access the fund.

He said given the opportunity to govern the country again he will ensure that they have their own fund which will solely be managed by them.

The former President was speaking at the Wanaaa’s palace in the Upper West Region where some party faithful, the overlord of the Waala Kingdom and his subjects, together with some members of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled had gathered to listen to his plans for Ghanaians should he be given the nod on December 7.

Mr Mahama used the platform to lash out at the NPP government for reducing the percentage of the District Assembly Common Fund from 7.5 per cent to 5 per cent.

He then pledged to separate the two funds should he be voted into power.

The former President later held separate meetings with the Upper West Regional Chief Imam, the Yerinaa and their subjects.

The first day of the flagbearer’s tour of the Region was also characterised by his use of the tricycle which is popularly known as the ‘Mahama Camboo’ to move around the Wa Municipality.