Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, despite her ‘wicked’ roles in movies, is undoubtedly a loving mother.

The actress, widely known as Mama G, has proved this with an adorable family photo of her children and grandchildren.

Miss Ozokwor has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate the large family with the photos they took some time ago.

She noted it was the first time in seven years they had been together as a family.

The photo captured 10 adorable adults and 14 grandchildren.

Watch the photos below: