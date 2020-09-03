Television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso widely known as Delay has expressed worry over the fact that wives of male celebrities are fighting for space with ‘all over the place” women who are on television.

It would be remembered that before John Dumelo got married, Broadcaster KOD in a post on Facebook acknowledged that Dumelo after years of being with ladies were “all over the place” decided to settle with a modest woman.

His post which didn’t sit don well with a number of female television personalities in the country who thought it was insulting.

Reacting to the current trend of the wives of Stonebwoy, Dumelo and others who now post their entire life on social media for the attention, Deloris Frimpong Maso expressed shock at the fight for space with television personalities whose lifestyles were condemned because of them.

To her, she’s confused currently on who she should be defined as “all over the place” when the so-called “modest” women seem to be fighting for the traffic and attention when which they were described to be against.